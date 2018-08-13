MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $52.47 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

