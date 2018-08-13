Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $1,237,545.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $254.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

