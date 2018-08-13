Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp opened at $18.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 298,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 269,126 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

