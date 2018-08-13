Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.59 ($115.80).

Merck KGaA opened at €89.96 ($104.60) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

