Mercadolibre (MELI) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MELI. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised Mercadolibre from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.92.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre opened at $366.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.40 per share, with a total value of $4,973,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,680,000 after buying an additional 382,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,434,000 after buying an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 50.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,955,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $33,946,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $35,871,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.