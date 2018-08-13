MediBloc [MEDX] Price Hits $0.0085 (MEDX)

MediBloc [MEDX] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, MediBloc [MEDX] has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [MEDX] token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and DEx.top. MediBloc [MEDX] has a market cap of $0.00 and $48,032.00 worth of MediBloc [MEDX] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00290391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00183193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MediBloc [MEDX]

MediBloc [MEDX] launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [MEDX]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [MEDX] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [MEDX]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [MEDX]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MEDX]

MediBloc [MEDX] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MEDX] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MEDX] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MEDX] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

