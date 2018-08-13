Medallion Financial (MFIN) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Head to Head Comparison

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -80.33% -3.52% -1.54% Consumer Portfolio Services 0.24% 8.51% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $19.71 million 7.80 -$7.12 million $0.31 20.29 Consumer Portfolio Services $434.38 million 0.18 $3.76 million $0.80 4.27

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medallion Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Medallion Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.