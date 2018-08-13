McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $517,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 225.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,414.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PACCAR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,111,000 after acquiring an additional 721,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,417,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,826,000 after acquiring an additional 561,049 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,710,000 after acquiring an additional 254,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $16,543,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PACCAR opened at $63.56 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

