MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC) Stake Lowered by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,322 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.47% of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth $105,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth $116,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the second quarter worth $128,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 219.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV opened at $121.00 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

