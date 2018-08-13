McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.13 ($1.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 189 ($2.41) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 267 ($3.41) to GBX 116 ($1.48) in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 66,500 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £75,145 ($95,860.44).

LON MCS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.41). 5,019,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.52).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

