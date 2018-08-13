Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 6,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
MXWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,015,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maxwell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXWL)
Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.