Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 6,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

MXWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,015,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXWL)

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

