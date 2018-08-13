Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) CFO Acquires $99,775.00 in Stock

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) CFO David Lyle acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.39. 16,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,607. The company has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXWL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,015,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

