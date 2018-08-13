MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Buys 27,100 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 27,100 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MaxLinear opened at $18.40 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 62.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

