Match Group (MTCH) PT Raised to $52.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.01.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 33,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,811. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Match Group has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 32.94%. analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

