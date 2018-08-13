Matador Resources (MTDR) Given a $34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been given a $34.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

MTDR stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,138 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,431,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,290,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,901 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $11,643,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $10,344,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

