Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report issued on Sunday morning. Raymond James currently has a $43.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,053. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.