Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 31,182 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Air Lease worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $45.10 on Monday. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on AL. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,216,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

