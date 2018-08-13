Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.04 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment opened at $18.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

