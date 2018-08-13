Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $38.60 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

