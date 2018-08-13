Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $6,682.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000266 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 6,856,521 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

