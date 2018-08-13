Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $103,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 170,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

MAR stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

