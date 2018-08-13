Marquee Energy (MQL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Marquee Energy Ltd (CVE:MQL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Marquee Energy Company Profile (CVE:MQL)

Marquee Energy Ltd. (Marquee) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company focused on oil development and production. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. Marquee’s principal properties are focused on exploring and producing from the Mannville and Banff plays in the Michichi area of east Alberta, and the Cummings and Sparky Heavy Crude Oil plays in the Lloydminster area.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.