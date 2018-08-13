Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $304,000 in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) Stock

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 226.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust opened at $13.19 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

