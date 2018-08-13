Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA)

Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd comprises about 3.0% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.31% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 175.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 528.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 130,122 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 542.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 112,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd opened at $13.41 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

