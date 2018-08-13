Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,180,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,468.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.38 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In related news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

