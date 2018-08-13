Marathon Capital Management Takes $270,000 Position in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $38.72 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Cowen began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ambarella to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $144,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $134,007.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $897,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

