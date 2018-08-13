Marathon Capital Management Acquires 6,350 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Knowles comprises about 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $50,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $571,966.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek bought 1,634 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $29,902.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

