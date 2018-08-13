Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Invests $13.28 Million in KT Corp (KT)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. KT accounts for 1.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.20% of KT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered KT from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

