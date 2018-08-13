Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $93.04 Million Stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners accounts for approximately 7.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 3.20% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners worth $93,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 566,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,118,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.06 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

