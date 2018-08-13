ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,350 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ManpowerGroup opened at $89.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 648.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,518,000 after purchasing an additional 491,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

