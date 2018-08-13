Magnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,839.00 (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Magnet has a total market cap of $286,635.00 and approximately $9,839.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magnet has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001177 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Magnet Profile

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 32,702,412 coins and its circulating supply is 32,452,412 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

