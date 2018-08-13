Magna International (MGA) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of Magna International opened at $53.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 212,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 415,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Magna International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

