Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF opened at $138.41 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $126.78 and a 1-year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.