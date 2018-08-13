Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $134.57 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

