Macy’s (M) Downgraded by Standpoint Research to Hold

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Macy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,699. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

