Mackay Shields LLC Sells 94,427 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,427 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.30% of First Solar worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after buying an additional 213,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 242,099 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 56.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 862,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 311,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on First Solar from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of First Solar opened at $52.79 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.89. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $221,919.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,297.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $220,052.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,035 shares of company stock worth $797,353. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

