Mackay Shields LLC Sells 105,066 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,066 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Target by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $93.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of Target opened at $82.71 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

