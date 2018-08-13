Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Waste Management opened at $89.94 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

