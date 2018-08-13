LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $112.57 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.01 to $121.95 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

