Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
