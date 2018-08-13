Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 3,428.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 19.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.