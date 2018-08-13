Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) EVP John A. Cardamone Acquires 2,000 Shares

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP John A. Cardamone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $21,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LBC traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $600.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Luther Burbank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 663,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 19.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

