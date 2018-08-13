Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lumentum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of Lumentum opened at $58.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,885.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $848,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $638,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.