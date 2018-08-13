Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5,051.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Advanced Energy Industries opened at $59.53 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

