Loop Capital Analysts Give Urban Outfitters (URBN) a $55.00 Price Target

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) received a $55.00 target price from stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.54.

Urban Outfitters opened at $48.28 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

