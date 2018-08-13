LookSmart (LOOK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about LookSmart (NASDAQ:LOOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LookSmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 44.0018491920304 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LookSmart Company Profile

LookSmart, Ltd. is a digital advertising solutions company that provides relevant solutions for search and display advertising customers. The Company’s offerings are organized into five lines if businesses: Clickable, LookSmart AdCenter, Novatech.io, ShopWiki and Web searches. The Company in partnership with Conversion Media Holdings, LLC, also supports the other lines of business through the creation of content sites directed at e-commerce verticals.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for LookSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LookSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.