Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Reduced by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 482,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,931,000 after purchasing an additional 399,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 579.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,001.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 292,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,001,000 after purchasing an additional 279,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $313.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $291.52 and a one year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.38.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.