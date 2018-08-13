LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in E. W. Scripps (SSP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,698,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 561,729 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSP. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of E. W. Scripps opened at $14.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

