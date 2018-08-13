LMR Partners LLP Invests $385,000 in Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Huttig Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HBP opened at $5.04 on Monday. Huttig Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.