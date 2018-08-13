LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,751 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $94.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

