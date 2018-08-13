LKQ Co. (LKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,997,908 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 13th total of 5,426,960 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,429,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 65.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 29.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,978,000 after acquiring an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $33.75 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

